Garland ISD Opens Enrollment To Students Living Outside School Boundaries The Garland ISD is making an offer to North Texas families that it never has before. It's giving students the opportunity to enroll in the district -- even if they don't live within its boundaries.

Jonathan Moore Sentenced To 45 Years For 'Under The Influence' Crash That Killed Former Dallas City Councilmember Carolyn DavisA man who had taken sleep medication and got behind he wheel has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the deaths of former Dallas City Councilmember Carolyn Davis and her daughter.