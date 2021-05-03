DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Garland Independent School District is making an offer to North Texas families that it never has before.

It’s giving students the opportunity to enroll in the district — even if they don’t live within its boundaries.

The ‘open enrollment’ period for grades one through 12 began May 3.

Babetta Hemphill, the district’s executive director for student services, says the district offers great programs, but enrollment has been declining in recent years.

“We know that we need to increase our enrollment so we’re doing lots of things like pre-k recruitment, kindergarten recruitment… trying to get students of course to come and take part in the school district.”

Students’ grades, attendance and disciplinary record will all be taken into account for admissions decisions.

The application window for first through 12th grade is open through the end of the month, after that it will open for pre-k and kindergarten students.