GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett, 68, was re-arrested Monday, May 3, and had his DWI charge upgraded to felony after investigators discovered he had two previous DWI arrests.
His most recent arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated, was early Sunday, April 25.
In that instance, Granbury Police Department received a report of an intoxicated person leaving 106 North Lambert Street which, is a local restaurant – Bob’s Off the Square.
Jail records showed he was arrested in the 600 block of East Pearl Street in Granbury.
No other details have been released.