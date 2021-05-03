NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for many counties in the CBS 11 Viewing Area. Counties in the watch area are Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, Mclennan, Mills, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise Counties.

The stage is set for an active weather evening across North Texas, from likely the hottest afternoon of the year so far.

The last time we were this warm was more than six-months ago… in the middle of October 2020.

That hot and very humid afternoon will provide more than enough fuel for storms to really take off by early this evening ahead of a cold front.

The severe threat for storms has gone up since this morning with teh Tornado Watch now in effect.

All modes of severe weather will be at play: very large hail (golf ball to baseball size), damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes. The most likely timeframe for this activity is 6 PM until midnight. Storms overnight are likely to quickly weaken as the cold front passes east.

Tuesday will see a sharp change in weather with gradual clearing, low humidity, and temperatures running about 20 degrees cooler than today with highs only in the 70s.

Make sure you have our free CBSDFW Weather app downloaded so that you never miss an update with our quickly-changing weather. Our team of Texas Weather Experts will be tracking the latest updates for you all day and night so be sure to tune in on CBS 11 or through our digital platform on CBSDFW.COM.