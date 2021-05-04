NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Beautiful floral arrangements are synonymous with Mother’s Day, making up a quarter of flower sales in the U.S. each year. To honor all mothers, including those they serve, a local non-profit is creating a flower pop-up shop where people can buy flowers for the mom in their life, while also supporting other local moms.

It is an event organized by Nexus Recovery Center, a Dallas-based, non-profit that offers addiction treatment services to adult women. It is also the only treatment center in North Texas that accepts women in the late stages of pregnancy and allows children to accompany their mothers into treatment.

Heather Ormand, the CEO of Nexus Recovery Center, says this Friday a group of volunteers and Nexus clients will gather to handcraft the bouquets. Then, on Saturday they will pass out the florals with a drive-thru distribution event on the Nexus campus.

“We wanted to take a moment to really celebrate our mothers and the women that are here getting help, wanting to be better moms and women for their family and especially their children,” Ormand says.

She says it is helping the tradition of buying flowers for moms, have a powerful extra purpose this year.

“Rather than just going to any florist, or any grocery store and picking up a bouquet… we want them to say ‘wow, not only did they get this bouquet for me, but they also thought about helping another mom and another person on their recovery journey,’” Ormand says.

Prior to the pandemic, one of their biggest fundraisers for the Nexus Recovery Center was a spring luncheon that generated both funds and awareness around their mission. But due to COVID-19, the event was cancelled again this year. So, the pop-up flower shop will also be filling a vital fundraising need for the organization.

And if you already have flowers lined up for the mom in your life, you can also “sponsor” a floral arrangement or gift basket, which will then be given to a mom currently in their recovery program.