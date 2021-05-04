GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have been shot outside a Grapevine convenience store on Tuesday, May 4.
The call came in before 5:00 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Grapevine Mills Parkway just north of Grapevine Mills Mall.
At least one victim was taken to nearby Baylor Hospital.
A large police presence was deployed near the restaurant looking for the suspect.
Grapevine Police tweeted around 5:20 p.m., "We are working a shooting near Grapevine Mills Blvd and International Pkwy. Suspect on the loose and may be armed – please avoid the area as we search."
More to come.