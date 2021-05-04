WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Between 25 and 50 homes or businesses were destroyed in Monday night’s EF-2 tornado in and around Waxahachie.
The next day, survivors shared their stories of both terror and gratitude.
While eight people were taken to the hospital, there were no reported fatalities, according to Ellis County officials.
The Sifuentes family was among those who lost their home as they huddled inside.
On Tuesday, May 4, they were assessing the damage, filing insurance claims and trying to figure out when and how to rebuild.
“It’s kind of hard to put into words,” said resident Manuel Sifuentes. “I pretty much grew up here for the past 17 years, and I know my dad and my mom worked hard for everything we have here, and it’s kind of hard to see it all torn down.”
“It was horrible. I’d never experienced something like that before, but we’re thankful to God,” said resident Yolanda Garcia.
The American Red Cross provided shelter for about a dozen residents Monday night.
Texas Baptist Men chainsaw volunteers also helped to clear debris.