EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old suffered minor burns after igniting rubbing alcohol with a lighter he was playing with.
Euless Fire Department paramedics took the boy from the Kensington by the Vineyard apartments on Highway 121 to Parkland Hospital.
Rubbing alcohol is highly flammable and when lit on fire can reach up to 1,000 degrees. That's almost 7 times the temperature at which human skin burns.
Fire officials urge people to keep lighters and any type of dangerous materials out of reach of children.
A minor burn that doesn't require emergency care may involve:
- Superficial redness similar to a sunburn
- Pain
- Blisters
- An area no larger than 3 inches (about 8 centimeters) in diameter
Treating minor burns:
- Cool the burn. Hold the burned area under cool (not cold) running water or apply a cool, wet compress until the pain eases.
- Remove rings or other tight items from the burned area. Try to do this quickly and gently, before the area swells.
- Don’t break blisters. Fluid-filled blisters protect against infection. If a blister breaks, clean the area with water (mild soap is optional). Apply an antibiotic ointment. But if a rash appears, stop using the ointment.
- Apply lotion. Once a burn is completely cooled, apply a lotion, such as one that contains aloe vera or a moisturizer. This helps prevent drying and provides relief.
- Bandage the burn. Cover the burn with a sterile gauze bandage (not fluffy cotton). Wrap it loosely to avoid putting pressure on burned skin. Bandaging keeps air off the area, reduces pain and protects blistered skin.
- If needed, take an over-the-counter pain reliever, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others), naproxen sodium (Aleve) or acetaminophen (Tylenol, others).