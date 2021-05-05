by Keith Russell | CBS 11 Sports

SUNNYVALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At Sunnyvale High School, there are some young men more than worthy of having a light shine on their achievement.

Athletic Director John Settle says “the only thing we can tell them is you’ve earned the right to be here… go down there and give it your best shot.

The boys 4×200 meter relay team have reached state and are taking some sound advice with them. Settle is telling them to “run fast and turn left… get after it.”

At this point, it’s a squad that’s proven that nothing can throw them off track.

Sunnyvale Track Coach Cody Stutts explains that “every kid, including the alternates, have their own story”. Perhaps, none more compelling than the Arinze brothers. Obi, a senior, and Kamsi, a sophomore… in their final track meet together… they’re running in honor of their father… a healthcare worker who passed away due to Covid-19 in September.

Obi Arinze says “he’s in a better place and we use athletics as an outlet to take our mind off of it.”

Sophomore Jackson Sloane is being counted on to carry the baton in his family as well. Also, in September, his father Nick, (a former marine )was diagnosed with ALS.

Jackson says “it’s hard not to think about him, when he’s up in the stands, (when I’m running and he’s cheering for me on) and he can’t stand up to cheer me on.”

Nick Sloan, Jackson’s father explains “this is my last lesson to my children. How to die graciously, and squeeze every last ounce of joy out of life and be of serve to others to the end of those days.”

Clearly, the goal is to bring home the state title, but it’s the hurdles this group has overcome that will make them champions for life.”

Obi Arinze, who will run lead-off, says “this team’s for real and we’re gonna make some noise,”

Jackson, who runs the third leg of the relay, promises “we will win State.”

Why should we have any doubt?