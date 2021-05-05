DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Recent studies have shown people with religious backgrounds are hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
Members at First Baptist Dallas are hoping they can encourage the community to get vaccinated.
“We believe that all lives are sacred and it’s a gift from God that ought to be protected,” Dr. Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor at First Baptist said. “I believe the vaccine is an effective way to save lives and really, these vaccines are a gift from God that ought to be utilized.”
Pastor Jeffress also says he’s already been vaccinated.
Now he’s hoping to ease fears among his 14,000 congregants and other North Texas Christians.
“We are going to be inviting other churches who would like to participate to do so. They can encourage their members after they’ve attended their own church service to come down to First Baptist,” said Jeffress.
The pastor hopes his church’s efforts will not only save lives, but help people comfortably get back into church.
The vaccine clinic at First Baptist Dallas church will begin on Sunday, May 16, at 12:30 p.m.
