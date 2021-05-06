ALLEN, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD will not offer at-home, virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year, the district announced May 4.

In a letter sent to parents that afternoon, Superintendent Robin Bullock shared some preliminary plans.

Slowly but surely, we are beginning to return to the normal traditions that provide our students with unique and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. In the spring of 2020, we were forced to move every class online, cancel prom and other spring events, and extend to an all-day graduation ceremony. This year, we successfully and safely hosted in-person classes, fine arts performances, sporting events, and prom, and we look forward to capping off the year with a traditional graduation ceremony on May 21.

As we plan for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, we are encouraged by the improved conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the relatively low transmission rate within our community. I want to thank the Allen Fire Department for their partnership in administering vaccinations throughout the community while prioritizing its availability to our educators.

With these factors in mind, we are excited for all students to attend classes on our campuses for the upcoming school year. We look forward to refocusing our efforts to provide an excellent educational experience for students that support their social, emotional, and academic growth. For the 2021-2022 school year, we will not offer at-home, virtual learning.