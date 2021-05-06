DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Within the last year, more than 2,100 kids in North Texas have been evaluated for suicidal behavior.

Children’s Medical Center Dallas took initiative to help children battling mental health issues.

“The isolation from COVID. Perhaps the online bullying with online school has brought in a lot of people feeling very sad,” said Geneva Burnap, Senior Director of Emergency Services for Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

The hospital introduced a space called “Philips Rooms”— nicknamed after a company that helped create it.

It’s a place for teenagers to experience light and welcoming environments to help soothe their minds.

“We let the child pick the theme that most appeals to them,” Burnap said. “With that comes a whole set of sound that really immerses you.”

A gaming board is also provided to relieve stress. A retractable door is also included as a safety feature which helps protect patients from potential self harm.

Burnap says waiting for in-patient placement and behavioral health settings can take a while.

She hopes the spaces can give teenagers the mental reset they could be looking for.

“So, instead of sitting in an emergency room for days, you have a chance to really make it your own room. You can do things and be interactive. The last thing you want to do is have to sit in a boring emergency room,” said Burnap.

Children’s Medical Center Dallas currently has three Philips Rooms— a fourth is expected to be available by summer 2022.