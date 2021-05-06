Discover DFW: Stickwork When you think of art, you probably picture paintings or sculptures. But an art display in Fort Worth is turning heads and bringing a whole new appreciation to the beauty that can come from our natural surroundings.

Storm Chaser Mike Prendergast Followed Tornado's Path To Big Rig Crash With Injuries: 'I Grabbed His Hand And Just Talked To Him'“I've been storm chasing for a number of years, and I want to be able and help and supply that information, but then when something like that happens I’m done storm chasing,” Prendergast said.