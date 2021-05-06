DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg surprised children with cancer along with their families at Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer (WOKC) viewing party Tuesday evening, May 4.
The virtual event funded Buddy Bags, care packages for children undergoing cancer treatment. The bags are filled with over 30 items, from essential toiletries to fun activities to a pillow and blanket for family members.
During the event, Laufenberg shared his late son Luke’s personal journey with childhood cancer through an exclusive conversation with CBS 11 anchor Karen Borta.
"We were honored to have Babe Laufenberg take part in this year's event. His courage, strength, and compassion as he walked through his son Luke's cancer journey were inspirational and encouraged all those who participated in the Buddy Bag Bash," WOKC Founder Cindy Brinker Simmons said.
Fellow Dallas Cowboys stars Troy Aikman and Daryl Johnston along with former head coach Jason Garrett also made special appearances and spoke to the impact their former teammate had on them as he responded to his son’s disease.
"WOKC extends our heartfelt thanks to Babe Laufenberg, Karen Borta, Troy Aikman, Daryl Johnston, Jason Garret, and our current and former Warriors and their families for their generous participation…" WOKC CEO Aashik Khakoo said. "Together, we are working for the day when all children are free from the threat of cancer."
To help WOKC with post-event donations, visit wokc.org.