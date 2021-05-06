Watch J.D. Miles’ report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three names familiar to all North Texans chose a very public platform Thursday, May 6, to spread a message about immigration.

Former President George W. Bush joined Dallas Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban and the future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki for a conversation in front of fans at Thursday night’s game at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks have shown that the organization doesn’t shy away from thorny political issues.

The game featured a special halftime roundtable discussion that had a decidedly pro-immigration tone.

“I was a little concerned about the tone of the debate about immigrants,” said former President Bush.

The Dallas Mavericks usual high energy halftime performance was replaced by a hot topic conversation that the NBA franchise dared to address in front of fans, the topic of immigration with a former president setting the tone.

“I was afraid and I think rightfully so to some extent that Americans were beginning to not really appreciate what immigrants do for our country,” said former President Bush.

Mr. Bush is promoting the role of immigrants in a new book that features his own portraits of American immigrants.

It’s called, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.”

It has former Maverick Dirk Nowitzki, born in Germany, on the cover.

The two were joined by Mavs owner Mark Cuban addressed the positive impacts of immigration at a politically polarizing time and during a crisis at the Texas border.

“They come here because not only they can get educated, but usually in the past, they could stay and live the American dream,” said Cuban.

Living the American dream has been a reality for Nowitzki, who Cuban and Bush used as an example of a model immigrant.

“I’m very happy that I have my green card now,” said Nowitzki. ?My family loves it here. It’s been my home a long, long time. My kids were born here,”

Fans cheered throughout the prerecorded discussion, while the former President and First Lady sat court side during the game against the Nets.