ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Levitt Pavilion Arlington will resume full capacity, free outdoor concerts this weekend. The season runs May 7-July 18, then resumes September 3-October 10, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. with a 45-minute opening act featuring top-tier local DFW artists.
Although the Levitt is permitting full-capacity guest attendance this season, other COVID-19 protocols remain in place, such as mandatory masks for Levitt personnel and sanitization stations throughout the venue. Levitt guests are encouraged to wear masks when visiting high-traffic and common spaces, such as the facility's restrooms.
The 2021 free concert lineup offers a robust diversity of artists and genres, ranging from Americana to jazz to Tejano, and features Grammy winners as well as emerging stars of tomorrow. Noteworthy shows include 70s/80s-era hitmakers Ambrosia, legendary doo-woppers The Drifters, and Eagles and Journey tribute bands.
The season will also feature two paid concerts benefiting the Levitt's free outdoor music series: "Red Dirt" singer-songwriter Stoney LaRue (June 26) and classic rock megaband Styx (October 16).
Seating for Levitt’s free concert series is first-come, first-served; lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. Picnic baskets are welcome (but leave the glass containers at home). Paid concessions are also available, as is free parking.
