AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead Thursday, May 6, Austin police said.
According to Austin CBS affiliate, KEYE-TV, police said they received a call shortly after 12:15 p.m. and found Jake Ehlinger in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.
Austin Police did not say how he appears to have died, but said his death is not considered suspicious.
Ehlinger, who joined the Longhorns in 2019 after playing high school football at Austin Westlake, did not play the last two seasons.
Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday, May 1.
Jake was in attendance when Sam was drafted.
Their father, Ross Ehlinger, died of a reported heart attack during the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco in March of 2013.