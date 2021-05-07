RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With 33 years of experience in law enforcement, Assistant Chief of Police Operations Bureau Gary Tittle will now serve as the next chief of the Richardson Police Department.

He will ascend into the top position next month upon the retirement of current Richardson Police Chief Jim Spivey.

“We are very fortunate to have Gary in our ranks to elevate to this important position,” said Richardson City Manager Dan Johnson. “The role of chief of police requires a tenured professional who knows all aspects of law enforcement. That includes experience working the streets, working with the community, and working through the legislative process at the local and state level. Those are rare attributes to find in one individual, and Gary is a seasoned professional who brings all of that with him – and so much more.”

Tittle started as a captain over the department’s Technical Services Division and was promoted to various positions within the department, being promoted to his current position in March of last year.

Prior to serving with the Richardson Police Department, Tittle started his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1987 as a patrol officer. He served more than 30 years with there, progressing through the ranks, attaining the title of assistant chief at the height of his career there. During his time in Dallas, Tittle gained law enforcement experience and accolades serving in multiple areas including work as a patrol officer, detective, supervisor over internal affairs and public integrity divisions, held various appointments to community boards and served as a liaison with state legislators.

“Serving as chief of police is an enormous responsibility and duty that I am honored to have,” said Tittle. “I very much appreciate this opportunity to expand my decades of experience and ability to work with the people who serve in the department, and I look forward to continuing to build the community connections we have cultivated to enhance our reputation as having a ‘higher caliber’ to the people we serve.”

Tittle holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Leadership Management from Sam Houston State University and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University. He has also completed executive training from the Senior Management Institute for Police, Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, and Caruth Police Institute.

Current Richardson Police Chief Jim Spivey announced his retirement to take place at the end of this month, the 50th anniversary of his career in police service. Tittle’s appointment as the new chief will begin June 1.