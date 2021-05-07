BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A traffic stop by police in Blue Mound, Texas ended with two people arrested and thousands of dollars in suspected drugs confiscated.
It was on the afternoon of May 6 when officers pulled over a vehicle, in the 1600 block of Glenn Drive, for what they call a 'minor' traffic violation.
Police searched the vehicle after discovering the driver, Bounphanh Phanyavong, and passenger Jaqueline Bottoms, both had active warrants for their arrest.
According to police, officers found approximately 295 grams of methamphetamines, 3 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine, a number of suspected fentanyl pills, two handguns, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
The estimated street value of the methamphetamines is between $5,000 and $6,000.
Both Phanyavong and Bottoms are being held in the Blue Mound Jail on multiple felony charges.