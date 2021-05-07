FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting Saturday, FC Dallas will no longer require guests to wear face masks at Toyota Stadium.
In a statement released May 7, the soccer club explained that Major League Soccer recently amended its face mask policy, allowing teams to follow state and local guidelines.
The state of Texas and Collin County have not required residents to wear masks in public since March 10.
Despite the new amendment, FC Dallas recommends all guests attending matches at Toyota Stadium to continue to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking.