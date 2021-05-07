GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett has resigned from his post after a recent driving while intoxicated arrest that was upgraded to a felony.
Hulett submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday. In the letter, he said: "I am truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city theses past ten years. Our City staff and City employees are truly among the best in the State, and I am proud to count out many involved citizens as friends and neighbors. Granbury has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to watching our city grow and prosper."
Hulett was arrested early Sunday, April 25, on a DWI charge, but that charge was upgraded to a felony earlier this week after authorities discovered he had two previous DWI arrests.
Jail records from the April 25 arrest showed he was taken into custody in the 600 block of East Pearl Street in Granbury. Police said they had received a report of an intoxicated person leaving local restaurant Bob's Off the Square.
Hulett has served as mayor since 2013.