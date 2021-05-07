FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Roads are closed and evacuations are underway due to a natural gas leak in Frisco Friday afternoon.
City officials stated the line break was initially reported to the Little Elm Fire Department Friday morning at 9:10 a.m., when construction crews in the area were “boring and cut a six-inch gas line.”READ MORE: Giant, 6-Inch Hailstone Found Near San Antonio May Break Records
The following roads are currently closed:
- F.M. 423 is closed in both directions
- Northbound F.M. 423 is shutdown at Sunland Park Drive
- Southbound F.M. 423 is shutdown at Sunflower
- Westbound Eldorado Parkway is closed at Teel Parkway
- Eastbound Eldorado Parkway is closed at Walker Lane
Residents living in the Grayhawk subdivision are being asked to evacuate. The evacuation area is bordered by Eldorado Parkway, Swan Lake Drive, Cardinal Creek Drive and Daimler Drive.READ MORE: FC Dallas To No Longer Require Guests To Wear Face Masks
Frisco Fire and HAZMAT have since joined the response, and CoServ utility crews have been monitoring levels and working to shut off the gas line.
Officials said it could take until approximately 5 p.m. to cut off gas to the line.MORE NEWS: The Ones For Real Estate: Is DFW In A Bubble Effect?
Residents in need of a hotline can call 972-292-6498.