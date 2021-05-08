ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday was fight night in Arlington, which means packed parking lots and crowds were the sight at AT&T Stadium.

It was also a record-breaking evening with 73,126 people in attendance for the boxing match between Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders.

Before today, the U.S. boxing record for the largest indoor crowd was just over 63,000.

Saturday’s event will not only reign as the largest American sporting event gathering during the pandemic, but the largest crowd for American indoor boxing as a whole.

The turnout shows things may be returning to normal sooner rather than later.

“I am excited that we can kind a do stuff now, and kind of just be comfortable with going to events,” said boxing fan Austin Valadez.

AT&T Stadium didn’t require masks at the unlimited capacity event but, instead, said they were encouraged.

For some, masks being optional was ideal. While others say they wore theirs to the fight to continue doing their part.

“I don’t care, I am going to wear my mask, I am going to be safe,” said fan Juan Valadez.