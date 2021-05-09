GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie dive team recovered the body of a 75-year-old man at Joe Pool Lake Sunday, officials said.
Officials with the city’s fire department said it responded to a drowning call at the lake at around 5 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Mother's Day Rush Highlights Staffing Shortages At North Texas Restaurants
Witnesses told crews the man dove off a boat in the Estes Peninsula area but did not resurface. A person he was with tried to help but was unsuccessful, officials said.READ MORE: Woman Killed By Ex-Boyfriend, Who Was Later Found Dead By Suicide, Dallas Police Say
After being unable to locate his body on Saturday crews returned to the lake Sunday morning and used sonar to eventually recover him. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.
His identity has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
“The City of Grand Prairie sends its condolences to the victim’s family. As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water,” the fire department said.