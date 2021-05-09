DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who shot a bouncer multiple times at a club in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas early Sunday, police said.
Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot at Elm Street and Crowdus Street and involved two men, the suspect and a bouncer, who got into an argument.
According to police at the scene, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the bouncer in the back three times as the bouncer was walking away. The suspect then ran away from the scene.
The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Further information has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.