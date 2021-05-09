WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Dallas Sunday morning, and police believe the incident was a domestic dispute.

Police said they responded to the 9600 block of Forest Lane just after 7 a.m. and found the victim had been shot. Her identity has not yet been released.

According to police, investigators believe there was a domestic disturbance with a known male suspect who remains at large.

Further information was not immediately made available as the investigation continues.

