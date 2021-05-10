GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW) – Grand Prairie police arrested Detoderick Jawayne Gaston, 31, of Dallas after his involvement in a car crash, which claimed the life of a child.
The fatal traffic collision happened late Sunday on eastbound I‐30 at the Belt Line Rd exit.
Police said that at about 11:40 p.m., Gaston's 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a minor accident on eastbound I‐30 near SH 161 and left the scene. Gaston then came to a stop in the eastbound traffic lanes at the Belt Line exit and was struck from behind by a 2012 Nissan Versa. Two children in the back seat of the Versa were transported by ambulance to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where one of them died from injuries sustained in the crash. The second child and the 34 year old father, the driver of the Versa, are being treated for serious injuries.
Both children were restrained in the back seat at the time of the crash.
Gaston was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. He is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center.
The crash remains under investigation.