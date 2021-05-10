DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public locating a brother and sister, 9-year-old Jamaree Wilson and 11-year-old Jermaine Wilson.
The siblings were last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 at the Cedar Ridge Park, in the 6900 block of Clarkridge Drive in Dallas.
The children were reported missing by their grandparents. The pair are believed to be with a family member. Jamaree is considered a critical missing person due to her age, under 10 years old, and Jermiane is considered a runaway.
Jamaree is a 4’10” black female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal shorts.
Jermaine is a 5'00" black male with brown eyes and black hair. He also weighs around 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige and brown army shirt and blue jean shorts.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.