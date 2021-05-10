Watch J.D. Miles’ report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 got an exclusive look inside the lives of teenage migrants who have been living inside the Dallas Convention Center for nearly two months now.

More than 1,500 boys have have spent just about every waking moment since mid-March inside this bubble, a convention hall that has become a temporary detention center.

What looked like a typical youth soccer game, was 13 to 17-year-old migrants kicking the ball around on artificial turf inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

They are some of the migrant children bused in from the border under tight security.

“It makes me feel very good that for the first time that children are being treated as human beings that someone cares for them that someone’s taken the time to things for them that haven’t been done in the past,” said North Texas civil rights activist Carlos Quintanilla.

Quintanilla said he’s encouraged by the scenes inside the convention center which he says are a far cry from what has been documented at other detention centers earlier this year.

“We were seeing graphic pictures of children wrapped in aluminum, no sanitary support systems,” he said.

CBS 11 obtained the photos from someone concerned about reports of overcrowding and mistreatment of the detainees at facilities where juveniles are being held across the state.

The soccer games are among several activities CBS 11 has learned are being offered to create a healthy, socially active environment.

The boys have uniforms, the games have referees and there’s even a handmade trophy for the the team that wins a tournament underway.

“That’s what America is all about,” said Quintanilla. “We’re about being compassionate and if we’re not compassionate to children then we’re not a great America and so today were showing that we can be a great America and we treat our children with love.”

CBS 11 has learned there are other plans underway to give the migrant children more activities like this, even some off site.