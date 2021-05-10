HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW) — It was a jungle in a Houston neighborhood over the weekend as a tiger crept through well-kept lawns, shocking residents and prompting a police investigation, according to KTRK-TV.

Neighbors were understandably shocked to see the exotic animal outside their homes in the Highway 6 and Memorial area around 8 p.m. Sunday.

“It has a collar. It is somebody’s pet,” eyewitness Maria Torres said while capturing video as the tiger crouched in the grass.

More cell phone footage of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy, police said.

Showing incredible restraint as the tiger is mere feet away from him, the deputy yells at its caretaker, ” ‘<Expletive>’ you and your <expletive> tiger.’ Video shows a man approach the tiger, like he’s a dog, pet his head and grab him by the collar.

Neighbors told police someone in a white vehicle managed to get the animal under control and took it away.

It’s still unclear where the animal may have come from or who was responsible for it, but police are investigating.

Neighbor Jose Ramos told the TV station, “I did notice one time, and this is something interesting, that I was walking by my driveway. There was a capuchin monkey that showed up in the window. I figured, ‘OK, this is a small animal. It could be domesticated.’ But I never thought they would hold a tiger in their house.”

No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.