LUFKIN, Texas (CBSDFW) – Ten-year-old Diego Velasquez is recovering at a Houston hospital, with his mother by his side, after getting hit by a car when he sneaked out to buy a Mother’s Day gift.

Diego told officers that his mom did not know he had left their home on Church Street because he wanted to surprise her with a card and candy. Diego made his purchase at Dollar General in Chestnut Village and was crossing the street to go home when the accident happened.

The driver of a Chevy Malibu was headed northbound on Chestnut Street and side-swiped Diego in the outside lane. The driver told officers he did not see the boy until it was too late. He said he attempted to swerve but was unable to prevent an impact. Because the car had the right of way, the driver will not be cited.

A husband and wife who witnessed the accident stopped to help. Though Diego was in a great deal of pain, he managed to tell the husband his address. The man then went to Diego’s home and notified his family of what happened while the wife stayed behind to keep Diego calm.

Diego suffered an open, compound fracture and was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery, according to his father Santos Velasquez.