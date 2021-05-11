MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW) – Two woman and a man were arrested for their alleged connection to a homicide on April 26.
Patshy Bryson, 31, Jamya Harris, 17, and Marvin Henderson, 30, are charged with murder. Police said the shooting appears to have been the result of an arranged fight that took place between the suspects and victim.
Harris is from Dallas and both Bryson and Henderson are from Balch Springs.
