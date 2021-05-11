DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for the man who opened fire outside a gas station and critically wounded a three-year-old child.
The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on May 10 at a Shell Gas Station in the 3900 block of Linfield Road.
After reviewing surveillance video, police say a man driving a silver-colored Nissan Armada (seen below) fired shots into a pickup, striking the child.
The toddler was taken to Children’s Medical Center.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the identity of the gunman to contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or send an email.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at: 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.