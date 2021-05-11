by Keith Russell
McKINNEY, Texas – With Covid-19 forcing the complete cancellation of the AT&T Byron Nelson last year…. for the first time in the history of the tournament….a big void was left to be filled. A year later, the tournament is back with a brand new home. TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney is hosting the Nelson for the first time.
With the Byron Nelson raising more money for a single non profit than any other tournament on the PGA Tour, the return of the event is most anticipated. Tournament Chairman Jeff Walter… McKinney Mayor George Fuller…. and Momentous Institute Executive Director Kate Whidden share their joy as we embark on the 52nd Byron Nelson golf tournament.