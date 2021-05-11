EDEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It began with a complaint about a dog and ended with two sheriff’s deputies dead in the central Texas town of Eden.

Sgt. Justin Baker confirmed the Concho County deputies died and said further details would be released later in a statement.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the deputies and an Eden city employee responded to the complaint. The city worker was also shot and is in critical condition at a hospital in San Angelo.

Jeffrey Nicholas has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The 28-year-old is charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $4 million bond.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Concho County Sherriff Department on the loss of two of their deputies in the line of duty Monday evening. Click here for more information about this morning's procession into Lubbock: https://t.co/s90hNdYDSf pic.twitter.com/AjAD2bsbMH READ MORE: Flooding, Intense Lightning Possible In North Texas Tuesday Afternoon — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 11, 2021

In a statement officials with the Lubbock Police Department said everyone there is “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter that “our hearts go out” to the family and friends of the two deputies, who were killed Monday night.

Eden, which is home to about 1,300 people, is roughly 210 miles southwest of Dallas.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)