NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW) – The eastern half of North Texas was placed under a Flash Flood Watch through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory just before 1 p.m. for Dallas, Ellis, Johnson and Tarrant counties until 4 p.m. The warning is for urban and small streams that may flood.
Most of the rain should fall over the afternoon and early evening. After this, the area dries out until the next rain event that starts on Sunday.
Next week looks wet, too.
Temperatures right now at DFW at 59 degrees, colder than yesterday.
This is a high more typical of February than May.