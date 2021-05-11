LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers intercepted hard narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $976,000 in two separate enforcement actions over the weekend.

“Operational vigilance in border security led to these seizures of hard narcotics, which helps disrupt the flow of illegal contraband and prevents this poison from reaching our communities,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

The first seizure occurred on Monday, May 7 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2000 Chevrolet Express Van for a secondary examination. The vehicle was van by a 35-year-old male United States citizen making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of two packages containing 43.78 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $875,667.

The second seizure occurred on Sunday, May 9, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2011 Honda CRV for a secondary examination. The car was driven by a 50-year-old male United States citizen making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 1.05 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, 7.71 pounds of alleged cocaine and 1.23 pounds of alleged oxycodone. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $100,664.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $976,331.

CBP seized the narcotics and both vehicles. The drivers were arrested, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.