DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD has announced a first of its kind school, but time is running out for more students to sign up.

The idea to offer a mix of learning from home and in school was actually conceived by the superintendent before the pandemic.

What could be the prototype for the future of public education will open this fall inside a nearly 100-year-old building currently sitting vacant in Uptown.

The Dallas Independent School District released new details Wednesday, May 12, about plans for its new Hybrid Preparatory Academy that will soon welcome 75 4th through 6th grade students.

“This will be a unique model especially created for those parents that still want their kids to have the experience of learning from home but also the balance of socialization within the campus learning site,” said Principal Olga Romero of Dallas Hybrid Preparatory.

Three days a week, the students will attend classes while learning from home two days a week.

It’s a model that the district says will help parents who may have been homeschooling but want their kids to learn socialization.

Romero promises that the at home curriculum will be better than what was offered during the pandemic.

“The feedback that we got is the parents did not want their kids sitting down eight hours on the computer and just being bored,” said Romero. “The kids will be able to create their avatars when they’re learning at home they will be able to earn points and coins as they do their homework and they come into school on time so they will have a real engagement environment.

Romero said the in-school program will mirror a college learning experience and will even include a studio for students to produce a podcast.

“Where the kids will create content for other schools and other kids in our district,” she said.

There are still openings that will be filled on a first come first serve basis.

Click here to apply.