EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW) – Former hotel employee David Monastere, 46, was arrested for allegedly recording women with his cell phone positioned inside a restroom trash can.
A tip led investigators to the hotel located at 111 W. University Avenue in February.READ MORE: Fort Worth Mayoral Runoff Candidates Discuss Policy Differences At Forum
Police said Monastere directed numerous victims to use the particular restroom at the Hilton Garden Inn where he had set up his phone.
Monastere was charged with 9 counts of Invasive Visual Recording. His bonds totaled $45,000.READ MORE: Colonial Pipeline Restarting Operations After Cyberattack
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
MORE NEWS: Dallas City Cameras 'Out Of Order' At Crucial Moment Hinder Deadly Hit-And-Run Investigation