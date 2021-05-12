ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Globe Life Field in Arlington will be hosting dozens of high school and college graduation ceremonies through the next month.
The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday that the ballpark will play host for the second consecutive year for graduations. Many school districts held their ceremonies at the ballpark in 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
To start, the University of Texas at Arlington will be holding eight ceremonies from Thursday, May 13, through Saturday, May 15, in order to recognize both 2020 and 2021 graduates. UTA postponed all 2020 graduation ceremonies last year.
Organizers said 43 high school ceremonies for 19 school districts will be held May 24 through June 13. A full list of participating districts can be found below. The number of ceremonies per district will be in parentheses.
- University of Texas at Arlington – May 13-16
- Forney ISD – May 24 (2)
- Nolan Catholic HS – May 24 (1)
- Everman ISD – May 25 (1)
- International Leadership of Texas – May 25 (3)
- Kennedale ISD – May 26 (1)
- DeSoto HS – May 26 (1)
- Birdville ISD – May 27 (3)
- Cleburne HS – May 27 (1)
- Irving ISD – May 28 (4)
- Grand Prairie ISD – May 29 (4)
- Keller ISD – May 30 (4)
- Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD – May 30 (2) — Note: This will take place at Globe Life Park
- Mansfield ISD – June 1-2 (8)
- Red Oak ISD – June 3 (1)
- Rockwall ISD – June 3 (2)
- Duncanville HS – June 7 (1)
- Lancaster ISD – June 7 (1)
- Cedar Hill HS – June 11 (2)
- Crowley ISD – June 13 (1)
Health and safety guidelines will still be in place, such as mask requirements, cashless concession and retail locations and no bags being allowed.