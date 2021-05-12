NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Dallas Police Department, DFW News, Jamaree Wilson, Jermaine Wilson, Missing Children, missing kids

UPDATE May 12, 2021: Both Jamaree and Jermaine Wilson were found safe with their mother.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public locating a brother and sister, 9-year-old Jamaree Wilson and 11-year-old Jermaine Wilson.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Hospital Plants Tree In Memory Of Lives Lost To COVID-19

The siblings were last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 at the Cedar Ridge Park, in the 6900 block of Clarkridge Drive in Dallas.

The children were reported missing by their grandparents. The pair are believed to be with a family member. Jamaree is considered a critical missing person due to her age, under 10 years old, and Jermiane is considered a runaway.

READ MORE: Texas Car Dealers Increasing Prices As Scarcity Spikes Amid Global Shortage Of Computer Chips 

Missing kids Jamaree Wilson and Jermaine Wilson. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Jamaree is a 4’10” black female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal shorts.

Jermaine is a 5’00” black male with brown eyes and black hair. He also weighs around 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige and brown army shirt and blue jean shorts.

MORE NEWS: Judge Dismisses Twitter Lawsuit Against Texas AG Ken Paxton

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

CBSDFW.com Staff