(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Shortages of goods and food may affect your next run to Chick-fil-A. Officials with the chicken chain say a product supply shortage has them limiting the number of sauces it’s giving to customers.

On Wednesday Chick-fil-A said that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, has resulted in a “shortage of select items” that the restaurants serve, including sauces.

In response, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 US restaurants — more than 440 of which are in Texas.

“We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

The chain said it’s working to fix the sauce supply problems as quickly as possible.

Fast food restaurants have been hit especially hard in recent months with both a labor shortage and supply chain issues. For example, ketchup packets have come in short supply amid heightened demand. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.

The fried chicken wars are putting a strain on the poultry population. Major chains, including Dallas-based Wingstop, KFC and Buffalo Wild Wings, are “paying steep prices” for chicken and suppliers are having trouble keeping up demand because of difficulties attracting workers.

Chick-fil-A officials say the company says it hasn’t been affected by the chicken shortage.

