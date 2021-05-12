WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Shortages of goods and food may affect your next run to Chick-fil-A. Officials with the chicken chain say a product supply shortage has them limiting the number of sauces it’s giving to customers.

On Wednesday Chick-fil-A said that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, has resulted in a “shortage of select items” that the restaurants serve, including sauces.

In response, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 US restaurants — more than 440 of which are in Texas.

(credit: chick-fil-a.com)

“We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

The chain said it’s working to fix the sauce supply problems as quickly as possible.

Fast food restaurants have been hit especially hard in recent months with both a labor shortage and supply chain issues. For example, ketchup packets have come in short supply amid heightened demand. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.

The fried chicken wars are putting a strain on the poultry population. Major chains, including Dallas-based Wingstop, KFC and Buffalo Wild Wings, are “paying steep prices” for chicken and suppliers are having trouble keeping up demand because of difficulties attracting workers.

Chick-fil-A officials say the company says it hasn’t been affected by the chicken shortage.

