by Keith Russell
McKINNEY, Texas – As a rising star on the PGA Tour, Will Zalatoris is well aware of the high expectations.
Finishing second in this year's Masters, he now tees off in the AT&T Byron Nelson (being held for the first time at TPC Craig Ranch).
Playing in the pro-am with course developer David Craig and former McKinney Mayor Brian Loughmiller, Zalatoris attracted a crowd.
Even with a field that in includes three time major champion Jordan Spieth, and reigning U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, Zalatoris is generation the most buzz this week.
From Plano, and having attend Trinity Christian Academy, Zalatoris would love to bring his first PGA Tour win home this week… in front of family in friends.