NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Byron Nelson, DFW Sports, PGA Tour, Will Zalatoris

by Keith Russell

McKINNEY, Texas – As a rising star on the PGA Tour, Will Zalatoris is well aware of the high expectations.

READ MORE: North Texas Health Departments, Pharmacies Making Plans To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

Finishing second in this year’s Masters, he now tees off in the AT&T Byron Nelson (being held for the first time at TPC Craig Ranch).

READ MORE: Dallas ISD To Start New School That Mixes Learning In Classroom And Online

Playing in the pro-am with course developer David Craig and former McKinney Mayor Brian Loughmiller, Zalatoris attracted a crowd.

Even with a field that in includes three time major champion Jordan Spieth, and reigning U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, Zalatoris is generation the most buzz this week.

MORE NEWS: Fort Worth Mayoral Runoff Candidates Discuss Policy Differences At Forum

From Plano, and having attend Trinity Christian Academy, Zalatoris would love to bring his first PGA Tour win home this week… in front of family in friends.