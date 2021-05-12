DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the CDC advisory panel recommending Pfizer‘s COVID-19 vaccine expansion to children 12 to 15 years old, local health departments, pharmacies and grocery stores are making plans.

On Friday, May 14, Dallas County Health and Human Services will open their COVID-19 vaccination sites, like Fair Park, to children ages 12-15.

“It’s going to be a great thing,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “It’s going to help our community get to herd immunity.”

“Parents will be able to register online and then they’ll get a invitation to set up an appointment,” Dallas County Health and Human Services spokesman Christian Grisales said.

Already, the county has received around 100,000 appointment requests from parents of children 16 and younger.

“We’re going to be giving the Pfizer shot here Friday and Saturday and again Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Jenkins said

As Dallas ISD prepares for full face to face learning in the fall, starting next Monday the district will be transporting students from 25 schools to Fair Park as well as the Ellis David Center for vaccinations.

The goal is to get students in the “16 and up” group done first, by the end of the school year.

“Then we’re going to look at planning for that next group that’s been authorized – the 12 to 15 year olds – this summer, possibly summer session possibly, but for the fall for the return of school,” Dallas ISD Director of Health Services Jennifer Finley said.

In Tarrant County, children 12 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine at their sites starting Thursday, May 13.

Parents will need to bring a birth certificate or another document with the child’s date of birth and their ID. Denton County is opening vaccinations to this age group Friday.

At all of the sites, parent or legal guardian consent is required and children must be accompanied by an adult.

In terms of pharmacies, appointments are now available at more than 5,500 CVS pharmacies nationwide. They’ll start as early as Thursday.

Appointments can be made through Walgreens.

Tom Thumb and Albertsons started offering vaccines Wednesday, May 12 and Market Street will on Thursday.