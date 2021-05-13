(CBS NEWS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can forgo their masks and social distancing in many indoor situations. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the new guidance during a White House COVID-19 briefing. “Today, CDC is updating our guidance for fully vaccinated people,” Walensky said. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you have stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

