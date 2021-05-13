DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — He was arrested a week ago in San Antonio, now a Dallas man is facing federal charges related to his alleged involvement in smuggling a large group of undocumented people into the US.
Aron Bernard Griffin appeared before a U.S. federal court judge who charged him with smuggling undocumented noncitizens.
According to court documents, several concerned community members called 911 to report multiple individuals inside the back of a tractor trailer Griffin was driving.
The tractor trailer pulled over at a gas station on Interstate Highway 10 East in San Antonio. More than undocumented migrants were found at the scene and were detained. Griffin admitted to agents he had made an agreement with another person to get paid for picking up the individuals in Laredo and transport them to San Antonio.
If convicted, Griffin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The smuggling of migrants in trucks is a common practice but can be deadly. In 2017 said they found more than three dozen people, including nine who were dead, in a truck’s trailer after an employee at the San Antonio Walmart called police after seeing the rig parked overnight.