FORT WORTH – North Texans can once again celebrate Independence Day with an evening of festival food, drinks, live music and a big fireworks show on July 4 at Fort Worth’s Fourth.

“We are excited to re-open the festival grounds this year to give patrons the opportunity to return, spread out and enjoy the evening and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion. Admission to the festival grounds is still free as Fort Worth’s Fourth continues to be a gift to the community,” Panther Island said in a news release Thursday, May 13.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as 6:00 p.m. for the fireworks show that includes spectacular special effects that can’t be seen from afar.

They recommend people come early and claim a spot.

Chairs and blankets are allowed.

The evening format includes local food and beverage vendors who will be on site with multiple stands throughout the festival grounds.

No outside coolers are allowed.

Ray Johnston Band will kick off the fest with live music on the Main Stage.

As the sun goes down, the sounds of Party Machine Band will fill the evening air.

The high-energy cover band will play dance favorites and pump up the crowd for the spectacular fireworks finale. At 9:30 pm, the Fort Worth sky will be lit up with a 29-minute fireworks show which is the largest in North Texas on July 4th.

Modified Fort Worth’s Fourth Schedule:

6:00 pm Gates Open 6:00 pm Ray Johnston Band on the Main Stage 8:10 pm Party Machine Band on the Main Stage 9:30 pm Fireworks Show

The public is allowed to bring their own tube and float from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At 8:00 pm, the water will be cleared before dark.

No tubes will be available to rent or use this year due to the reduced hours of the festival.

There will also be no kids activities.

For more details on the 2021 modifications, click here.