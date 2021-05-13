CDC To Ease Guidance On Indoor Mask-Wearing For Those Fully VaccinatedIn a striking move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. Katie Johnston reports.

Man Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Sara Hudson, Who Was Found In Burning SUV In DallasThe man accused of kidnapping and killing 22-year-old Sara Hudson in Dallas nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to murder and has been sentenced to life in prison. Katie Johnston reports.

Uber Driver Stabbed, Carjacked By Passenger In Grapevine, Police SayA search is underway for a suspect who police said stabbed and carjacked his Uber driver outside an apartment complex in Grapevine Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

