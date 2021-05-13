DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused of kidnapping and killing 22-year-old Sara Hudson in Dallas nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to murder and has been sentenced to life in prison.
Glen Richter, 51, was originally charged with capital murder, but Hudson's family accepted a plea that would find him guilty of murder, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said.
The office said Richter must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.
The incident happened on Aug. 19, 2019, as Hudson, who was celebrating her birthday, was leaving her SUV outside a bar on Greenville Avenue. Authorities said Richter grabbed her, forced her back into her vehicle and made her take $700 out of an ATM.
Authorities said Richter sexually assaulted the 22-year-old, shot her and then set her vehicle on fire. Her body was found in the back of the burning SUV in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue.
Richter was identified as the suspect after his fingerprints were found on the SUV.
"We will give 100% of our effort to bring justice to criminals like this who prey on the innocent people of our community," Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said.
“Justice was done today, and we’ve ensured our goal that he won’t harm anyone in the future,” prosecutor Jason Fine said.