EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW) – Ana Cardenas of El Paso experienced a waking nightmare after her ceiling fan splattered blood that seeped through from the apartment above as she slept.

Cardenas described the horror show scene to WNCN-TV.

“It grossed me out, I was in shock, I thought this isn’t real this is a dream, wake up. I called maintenance and they said are you sure and I said blood is falling on me.”

Cardenas woke up around 4 a.m. to the sound of something dripping. When she got up to see what the noise was, what she thought was rain was actually blood splattered across the walls, her bed and her body.

Falling asleep with the fan on, once awake, Cardenas saw the blood had seeped through right above the fan. It came from the body of her now decomposing neighbor.

“The firefighters knocked down his door and the body was laying exactly where my fan is underneath. He had carpet but the blood seeped through to my ceiling,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas said police determined her neighbor died from natural causes and had been decomposing for about five to six days.

“They took the fan down and a pool of blood came down,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas said she stayed at a hotel for a few nights but now continues to battle Cielo Vista Apartment management for compensation for her damaged property.

“I told them my bed is covered in blood and they told me they’re sorry but the insurance won’t pay it,” Cardenas said.

She told WNCN-TV she did not have renter’s insurance since it was not required.

Understandably, Cardenas said she is traumatized and can’t eat, sleep or be in peace since the incident. She also said she wants a medical exam to ensure she doesn’t have an infection.

“It was awful, an awful impact,” Cardenas said.

She said she did not renew her lease, which was up after living there for a year and eight months, but she continues to search for an apartment in her budget.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help Cardenas recover the loss from her damaged property.