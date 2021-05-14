GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Brazos River Authority put out an alert regarding potentially harmful algae in Lake Granbury.
So far, the Brazos River Authority has not confirmed whether the algal blooms seen in the lake can be classified as cyanotoxin, a toxic form of blue-green algae.
Testing results to confirm the type of algae and whether or not it is toxic will not be available until next week.
“Though cyanotoxin is rare, it has been found in other Central Texas lakes, including Lake Belton and several of the lakes in and around the Austin area,” the Brazos River Authority said.
In an abundance of caution, the BRA advises that people and their pets avoid areas of the lake where algae is visible.
“Stay away from stagnant water or water that has decaying matter. As a precaution, keep pets out of areas where algal blooms are visible. If consumed by pets, toxic blue-green algae can lead to severe illness and can be fatal,” the BRA said.
