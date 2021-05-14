DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As face mask recommendations change as more people are vaccinated for COVID, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced that it will continue to require a CDC approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers.
The Transportation Security Administration extended the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through September 13, 2021.
The requirements on DART transportation includes operators and means masks should be worn at all times while on DART vehicles or properties including buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express trains, at DART stations, on platforms, in buildings and on-board the Dallas Streetcar.
Refusing to wear a mask, unless exempted or excluded under the CDC guidelines, is a violation of federal law and failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal, and passengers may be subject to federal penalties.READ MORE: Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Agents Seize Half A Million In Marijuana
Face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers are installed on all buses, light rail vehicles and Dallas streetcars and will continue to be available to all passengers.
Any DART passenger who is concerned about someone not wearing a mask can contact DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111, or use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded for free.
Officials with DART say they continue to undertake 'aggressive' agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols.
DART is still encouraging social distancing and recommends maintaining a six-foot distance between both fellow riders and DART operators, leaving an open seat between yourself and other riders when available, avoiding large groups and staying home if you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms.